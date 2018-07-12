Horizon Technology Finance (HRZN) Upgraded to “B-” by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

HRZN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Horizon Technology Finance from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Horizon Technology Finance from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. National Securities reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.20.

Horizon Technology Finance opened at $10.52 on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.13 million, a PE ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 0.81. Horizon Technology Finance has a 12 month low of $9.66 and a 12 month high of $11.88.

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The investment management company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $7.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.18 million. Horizon Technology Finance had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 32.86%. equities research analysts forecast that Horizon Technology Finance will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 19th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 18th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.41%. Horizon Technology Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.15%.

In other Horizon Technology Finance news, Director Elaine A. Sarsynski acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $50,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Gerald A. Michaud bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.08 per share, with a total value of $151,200.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 70,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $705,942.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRZN. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in Horizon Technology Finance by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 47,959 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 5,578 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Horizon Technology Finance by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 26,744 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 5,234 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Horizon Technology Finance by 572.5% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 27,586 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 23,484 shares during the period. 14.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Horizon Technology Finance

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, and cleantech industries.

