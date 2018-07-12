Honeywell (HON) Stake Decreased by Catawba Capital Management VA

Catawba Capital Management VA lessened its stake in shares of Honeywell (NYSE:HON) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,021 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,640 shares during the quarter. Catawba Capital Management VA’s holdings in Honeywell were worth $4,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell during the 4th quarter worth approximately $199,000. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH lifted its position in shares of Honeywell by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 107,484 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $15,333,000 after buying an additional 2,192 shares during the last quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell during the 4th quarter worth approximately $746,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Honeywell by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 203,300 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,178,000 after buying an additional 23,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT lifted its position in shares of Honeywell by 50.8% during the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 56,436 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,655,000 after buying an additional 19,008 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Honeywell opened at $144.52 on Thursday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.98. Honeywell has a 1 year low of $133.70 and a 1 year high of $165.13.

Honeywell (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 20th. The conglomerate reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $10.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.03 billion. Honeywell had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 29.25%. Honeywell’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Honeywell will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Honeywell news, insider Timothy O. Mahoney sold 114,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.20, for a total value of $17,196,247.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 314,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,271,695. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jaime Chico /Fa Pardo sold 3,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.59, for a total transaction of $515,921.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,773 shares in the company, valued at $6,591,776.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HON. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Honeywell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Honeywell from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Friday, April 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Honeywell from $180.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Honeywell currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.27.

Honeywell Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace; Home and Building Technologies; Performance Materials and Technologies; and Safety and Productivity Solutions. The Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircraft and vehicles that it sells to original equipment manufacturers and other customers in various markets, including air transport, regional, business and general aviation aircraft, airlines, aircraft operators, defense and space contractors, and automotive and truck manufacturers.

