HMS (HMSY) Sets New 1-Year High at $23.72

HMS Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $23.72 and last traded at $23.60, with a volume of 13922 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.42.

HMSY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised HMS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. BidaskClub cut HMS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HMS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, June 9th. ValuEngine upgraded HMS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of HMS in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.28.

The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.14 and a quick ratio of 4.14.

HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. HMS had a return on equity of 8.01% and a net margin of 8.20%. The company had revenue of $141.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.10 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that HMS Holdings Corp will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in HMS by 19.0% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 15,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,475 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in HMS by 12.0% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 31,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 3,339 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in HMS by 2.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 163,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,753,000 after purchasing an additional 3,817 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in HMS by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 195,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,321,000 after purchasing an additional 4,372 shares during the period. Finally, Fairpointe Capital LLC increased its position in HMS by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Fairpointe Capital LLC now owns 157,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,668,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.10% of the company’s stock.

About HMS

HMS Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides cost containment solutions in the United States healthcare marketplace. It provides coordination of benefits services to government and commercial healthcare payers and sponsors to coordinate benefits for claims; and payment integrity services that ensure healthcare claims billed are accurate and appropriate, as well as offers care management and consumer engagement solutions.

