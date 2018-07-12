Hexavest Inc. Acquires 39,407 Shares of iShares MSCI Chile Inv. Mt. Idx. Fd (ECH)

Hexavest Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Chile Inv. Mt. Idx. Fd (BATS:ECH) by 51.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 115,751 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,407 shares during the quarter. Hexavest Inc. owned 1.09% of iShares MSCI Chile Inv. Mt. Idx. Fd worth $5,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ECH. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Chile Inv. Mt. Idx. Fd in the fourth quarter valued at about $239,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Chile Inv. Mt. Idx. Fd during the fourth quarter worth about $1,023,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Chile Inv. Mt. Idx. Fd during the first quarter worth about $1,615,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Chile Inv. Mt. Idx. Fd by 111.5% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 46,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,445,000 after purchasing an additional 24,310 shares during the period. Finally, Afam Capital Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Chile Inv. Mt. Idx. Fd by 1.5% during the first quarter. Afam Capital Inc. now owns 119,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares during the period.

ECH opened at $46.05 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Chile Inv. Mt. Idx. Fd has a twelve month low of $41.34 and a twelve month high of $56.53.

The company also recently disclosed a semiannual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 20th were given a dividend of $0.9204 per share. This is a boost from iShares MSCI Chile Inv. Mt. Idx. Fd’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 19th. This represents a yield of 3.86%.

About iShares MSCI Chile Inv. Mt. Idx. Fd

iShares MSCI Chile Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Chile Capped Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Chile Investable Market Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance in Chile.

