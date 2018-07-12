HeidelbergCement (HEI) PT Set at €88.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) received a €88.00 ($102.33) target price from research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 24.05% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on HEI. Jefferies Financial Group set a €96.00 ($111.63) price objective on HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 16th. Commerzbank set a €107.00 ($124.42) price objective on HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €104.00 ($120.93) price objective on HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. Societe Generale set a €86.00 ($100.00) price objective on HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 26th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Monday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €92.16 ($107.16).

Shares of ETR HEI opened at €70.94 ($82.49) on Tuesday. HeidelbergCement has a 12 month low of €76.94 ($89.47) and a 12 month high of €96.00 ($111.63).

HeidelbergCement AG produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. Its cement products include special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. The company offers natural stone and crushed aggregates, including sand, gravel, stone chippings, and crushed stones; concrete/ready-mixed concrete that is used for the production of precast concrete parts, such as stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components, as well as for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, and schools; and asphalt, which is primarily used in the building of traffic infrastructure comprising roads, walkways, and parking lots.

