HeidelbergCement (HEI) Given a €97.00 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) received a €97.00 ($112.79) price target from equities research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 36.12% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank set a €96.00 ($111.63) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €88.00 ($102.33) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €106.00 ($123.26) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. BNP Paribas set a €103.00 ($119.77) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 4th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. HeidelbergCement presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €92.11 ($107.10).

HeidelbergCement stock opened at €71.26 ($82.86) on Thursday. HeidelbergCement has a twelve month low of €76.94 ($89.47) and a twelve month high of €96.00 ($111.63).

HeidelbergCement AG produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. Its cement products include special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. The company offers natural stone and crushed aggregates, including sand, gravel, stone chippings, and crushed stones; concrete/ready-mixed concrete that is used for the production of precast concrete parts, such as stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components, as well as for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, and schools; and asphalt, which is primarily used in the building of traffic infrastructure comprising roads, walkways, and parking lots.

