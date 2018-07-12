Head to Head Review: SLM (SLM) & Nelnet (NNI)

SLM (NASDAQ: SLM) and Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Get SLM alerts:

This table compares SLM and Nelnet’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SLM $1.43 billion 3.62 $288.93 million $0.71 16.79 Nelnet $1.20 billion 2.07 $173.16 million N/A N/A

SLM has higher revenue and earnings than Nelnet.

Dividends

Nelnet pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. SLM does not pay a dividend. Nelnet has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares SLM and Nelnet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SLM 20.85% 17.18% 1.65% Nelnet 17.43% 9.28% 0.82%

Risk & Volatility

SLM has a beta of 1.22, suggesting that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nelnet has a beta of 0.87, suggesting that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for SLM and Nelnet, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SLM 0 1 10 0 2.91 Nelnet 0 1 1 0 2.50

SLM presently has a consensus price target of $14.66, indicating a potential upside of 22.98%. Nelnet has a consensus price target of $53.50, indicating a potential downside of 12.37%. Given SLM’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe SLM is more favorable than Nelnet.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

99.7% of SLM shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.7% of Nelnet shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of SLM shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 47.0% of Nelnet shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

SLM beats Nelnet on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SLM

SLM Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a saving, planning, and paying for college company in the United States. The company originates and services private education loans to students and their families. Its loan portfolio also includes federal family education loan program, personal, and other loans. In addition, the company offers savings products, including certificates of deposits, money market deposit accounts, and high yield savings accounts; and a consumer savings network that provides financial rewards on everyday purchases to help families save for college. SLM Corporation was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Newark, Delaware.

About Nelnet

Nelnet, Inc. provides education related products and services, and loan asset management services worldwide. The company's Loan Systems and Servicing segment is involved in loan servicing activities, such as loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing activities for student loan portfolio and third-party clients. This segment also provides software and data center, default aversion tracking, claim processing, and post-default collection services, as well as borrower and loan updates for guarantee agencies, and contact center solutions; and licenses student loan servicing software to third-party student loan holders and servicers. Its Tuition Payment Processing and Campus Commerce segment offers products and services to help students and families to manage the payment of education costs; school information system software; professional development and educational instruction services to K-12 schools; and education-focused technologies, services, and support solutions to schools for collecting and processing commerce data. It also provides electronic transfer and credit card processing, reporting, billing and invoicing, and integration services; and mobile and virtual terminal solutions for business software products. Its Communications segment provides Internet access, data connectivity, Internet protocol television video, video on demand, and high-definition television services; digital video recorders to residential and business subscribers; and local calling and long-distance telephone services. This segment offers its services through direct marketing, call and communication centers, and sales representatives; and its Website. Its Asset Generation and Management segment acquires, manages, and owns loan assets. It also provides investment advisory services. The company was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Lincoln, Nebraska.

Receive News & Ratings for SLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.