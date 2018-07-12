Head to Head Review: Obic (OBIIF) versus Callidus Software (CALD)

Obic (OTCMKTS: OBIIF) and Callidus Software (NASDAQ:CALD) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Obic and Callidus Software’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Obic N/A N/A N/A Callidus Software -8.01% -4.16% -2.42%

This table compares Obic and Callidus Software’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Obic N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Callidus Software $253.09 million 9.45 -$20.27 million ($0.19) -189.47

Obic has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Callidus Software.

Volatility and Risk

Obic has a beta of 5.41, meaning that its stock price is 441% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Callidus Software has a beta of 1.15, meaning that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Obic and Callidus Software, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Obic 0 0 0 0 N/A Callidus Software 0 9 2 0 2.18

Callidus Software has a consensus target price of $33.10, suggesting a potential downside of 8.06%. Given Callidus Software’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Callidus Software is more favorable than Obic.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

94.5% of Callidus Software shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of Callidus Software shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Callidus Software beats Obic on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Callidus Software

Callidus Software Inc. provides cloud-based sales, marketing, learning, and customer experience solutions worldwide. The company enables its customers to sell Lead to Money suite of solutions that identify leads, train personnel, implement territory and quota plans, enable sales forces, automate configuration pricing and quoting, manage contracts, streamline sales compensation, capture customer feedback, and provide predictive analytics for competitive advantage. It offers Lead to Money suite and technology solutions, which include sales performance management solutions, such as Commissions, Territory and Quota, and SalesMotivate; Sales Execution solutions, including Configure Price Quote, Contract Lifecycle Management, Datahug, and Revsym; and Customer Engagement solutions comprising Marketing Automation, Voice of the Customer, and ServiceMotivate. The company also provides Sales Enablement and Learning solutions consisting of Enablement, Litmos Learning Management System, Litmos Heroes, and Coaching; Technology solutions, including Database Management System, Thunderbridge Advanced Analytics, Thunderbridge Augmented Intelligence, Workflow, and Connect Enterprise; and Vertical Solutions, such as Producer Pro, Telco Dealer Pro, Incentive Compensation Management, and DS Pro. In addition, it offers a range of services comprising professional, business process outsourcing, maintenance and technical support, and education services Callidus Software Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Dublin, California.

