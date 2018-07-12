Head-To-Head Review: Marathon Patent Group (MARA) vs. TiVo (TIVO)

Marathon Patent Group (NASDAQ: MARA) and TiVo (NASDAQ:TIVO) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Marathon Patent Group and TiVo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marathon Patent Group N/A N/A -194.00% TiVo -2.59% 4.09% 2.40%

This table compares Marathon Patent Group and TiVo’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marathon Patent Group $510,000.00 33.90 -$31.33 million N/A N/A TiVo $826.46 million 1.96 -$37.95 million $0.98 13.47

Marathon Patent Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than TiVo.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Marathon Patent Group and TiVo, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Marathon Patent Group 0 0 0 0 N/A TiVo 0 0 5 0 3.00

TiVo has a consensus target price of $23.50, indicating a potential upside of 78.03%. Given TiVo’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe TiVo is more favorable than Marathon Patent Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3.7% of Marathon Patent Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.7% of TiVo shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.8% of Marathon Patent Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.5% of TiVo shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Marathon Patent Group has a beta of 1.66, indicating that its stock price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TiVo has a beta of -0.31, indicating that its stock price is 131% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

TiVo pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.5%. Marathon Patent Group does not pay a dividend. TiVo pays out 73.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

TiVo beats Marathon Patent Group on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Marathon Patent Group

Marathon Patent Group, Inc. focuses on mining digital assets. It owns cryptocurrency mining machines and a data center to mine digital assets. The company was formerly known as American Strategic Minerals Corporation and changed its name to Marathon Patent Group, Inc. in February 2013. Marathon Patent Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

About TiVo

TiVo Corporation provides entertainment technology and audience insights worldwide. Its Intellectual Property Licensing segment licenses its patent portfolio to multi-channel video service providers, including cable, satellite, and Internet-protocol television providers; set-top box manufacturers; and interactive television software and program guide providers in the online, over-the-top (OTT) video, and mobile phone businesses, as well as consumer electronics (CE) manufacturers. This segment's portfolio of licensable technology patents covers various aspects of content discovery, digital video recorder (DVR), video-on-demand (VOD), OTT experiences, multi-screen functionality, and personalization, as well as interactive applications and advertising. The company's Product segment offers platform solutions, such as TiVo Service Platform, a cloud-based service that powers the TiVo Service client software, which operates on set-top boxes in consumer homes, as well as applications that operate on third party software platforms, such as iOS and Android; interactive program guide (IPG) solutions that allow service providers to customize elements of the IPGs for their customers, and to upgrade the features and services they can offer; CE Guides under the G-GUIDE and HTML Guide brands; and CubiTV and TiVo Lite middleware solutions. It also provides television, sports, movies, music, celebrities, books, and video games metadata; advanced search, recommendation, and conversation services; data and analytics solutions; Ad Optimizer and Promotion Optimizer, browser based software-as-a-service applications; operator and seamless insights applications; IPG advertising services; analog content protection technologies; and VCR Plus+, connected platform, and media recognition products. The company was formerly known as Rovi Corporation and changed its name to TiVo Corporation in September 2016. TiVo Corporation was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

