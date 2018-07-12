Head-To-Head Review: Chevron (CVX) and Suncor Energy (SU)

Chevron (NYSE: CVX) and Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) are both large-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Chevron and Suncor Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chevron $141.72 billion 1.66 $9.20 billion $3.70 33.38 Suncor Energy $25.34 billion 2.65 $3.44 billion $1.51 27.21

Chevron has higher revenue and earnings than Suncor Energy. Suncor Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Chevron, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Chevron has a beta of 1.13, indicating that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Suncor Energy has a beta of 0.81, indicating that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

64.3% of Chevron shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.4% of Suncor Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Chevron shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Suncor Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Chevron and Suncor Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chevron 6.95% 5.83% 3.41% Suncor Energy 11.85% 7.54% 3.84%

Dividends

Chevron pays an annual dividend of $4.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Suncor Energy pays an annual dividend of $1.11 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Chevron pays out 121.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Suncor Energy pays out 73.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Chevron has raised its dividend for 32 consecutive years. Chevron is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Chevron and Suncor Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chevron 0 6 17 0 2.74 Suncor Energy 0 1 11 0 2.92

Chevron currently has a consensus target price of $136.33, suggesting a potential upside of 10.37%. Suncor Energy has a consensus target price of $50.57, suggesting a potential upside of 23.07%. Given Suncor Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Suncor Energy is more favorable than Chevron.

Summary

Suncor Energy beats Chevron on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant. The Downstream segment engages in refining crude oil into petroleum products; marketing crude oil and refined products; transporting crude oil and refined products through pipeline, marine vessel, motor equipment, and rail car; and manufacturing and marketing commodity petrochemicals, and fuel and lubricant additives, as well as plastics for industrial uses. It is also involved in the cash management and debt financing activities; insurance operations; real estate activities; and technology businesses. The company was formerly known as ChevronTexaco Corporation and changed its name to Chevron Corporation in 2005. Chevron Corporation was founded in 1879 and is headquartered in San Ramon, California.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc. operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada. It operates in Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; Refining and Marketing; and Corporate, Energy Trading and Eliminations segments. The Oil Sands segment recovers bitumen from mining and in situ operations, and upgrades it into refinery feedstock and diesel fuel, or blends the bitumen with diluent for direct sale to market. The Exploration and Production segment is involved in offshore operations off the east coast of Canada and in the North Sea; and operating onshore assets in North America, Libya, and Syria. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and intermediate feedstock into petroleum and petrochemical products; and markets refined petroleum products to retail, commercial, and industrial customers through its dealers and other retail stations. The Corporate, Energy Trading and Eliminations segment owns interest in four wind facilities in Ontario and Western Canada, including Adelaide, Chin Chute, Magrath, and Sunbridge. This segment also engages in marketing, supply, and trading crude oil, natural gas, power, and byproducts. The company was formerly known as Suncor Inc. and changed its name to Suncor Energy Inc. in April 1997. Suncor Energy Inc. was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

