Head to Head Comparison: Synlogic (SYBX) & Flex Pharma (FLKS)

Synlogic (NASDAQ: SYBX) and Flex Pharma (NASDAQ:FLKS) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Synlogic and Flex Pharma’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Synlogic $2.44 million 115.05 -$40.37 million ($5.88) -1.88 Flex Pharma $1.27 million 12.48 -$34.43 million ($1.99) -0.44

Flex Pharma has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Synlogic. Synlogic is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Flex Pharma, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Synlogic and Flex Pharma, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Synlogic 0 0 5 0 3.00 Flex Pharma 0 3 2 0 2.40

Synlogic presently has a consensus price target of $19.60, suggesting a potential upside of 77.70%. Flex Pharma has a consensus price target of $17.50, suggesting a potential upside of 1,888.64%. Given Flex Pharma’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Flex Pharma is more favorable than Synlogic.

Profitability

This table compares Synlogic and Flex Pharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Synlogic N/A -49.62% -44.73% Flex Pharma -2,842.07% -104.48% -90.59%

Risk & Volatility

Synlogic has a beta of 1.81, meaning that its share price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Flex Pharma has a beta of 2.94, meaning that its share price is 194% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

63.5% of Synlogic shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.8% of Flex Pharma shares are held by institutional investors. 23.3% of Synlogic shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.6% of Flex Pharma shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Synlogic beats Flex Pharma on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Synlogic Company Profile

Synlogic, Inc. a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of synthetic biotic medicines to treat metabolic, inflammatory, and cancer diseases in the United States. Its lead therapeutic programs include SYNB1020, an oral therapy, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with liver disease and hepatic encephalopathy, and urea cycle disorders; and SYNB1618, an oral therapy that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial to treat phenylketonuria. The company is also involved in developing discovery-stage product candidates for inborn errors of metabolism, including maple syrup urine disease, isovaleric acidemia, and organic acidemias. It has a collaboration agreement with AbbVie S.à.r.l. to develop synthetic biotic medicines for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases; Ginkgo Bioworks to discover new living medicines to treat neurological and liver disorders. Synlogic, Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Flex Pharma Company Profile

Flex Pharma, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes products for the treatment of muscle cramps, spasms, and spasticity associated with neurological conditions and exercise in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Operations and Drug Development. The company's lead drug candidate is FLX-787, a single molecule, chemically synthesized, and dual transient receptor potential V1/A1 ion channel activator, which is in exploratory Phase 2 clinical trial in Australia for the treatment of patients with multiple sclerosis; and two Phase 2 clinical trials in the United States for the treatment of patients with motor neuron disease in amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. It also offers HOTSHOT, a consumer beverage to prevent and treat exercise associated muscle cramps. The company markets and sells its HOTSHOT product online through its e-commerce Website, as well as through specialty retailers. Flex Pharma, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

