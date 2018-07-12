Harwood Advisory Group LLC Purchases 348 Shares of Home Depot Inc (HD)

Harwood Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,042 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for 1.6% of Harwood Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Harwood Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HD. Ford Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $108,000. Earnest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $108,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $112,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $133,000. Finally, Keeler Thomas Management LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $150,000. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Home Depot opened at $196.95 on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm has a market cap of $227.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.14, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.37, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Home Depot Inc has a one year low of $144.25 and a one year high of $207.60.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $24.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.17 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 399.15% and a net margin of 8.85%. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 31st were given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 30th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 55.23%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co set a $205.00 target price on Home Depot and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. ValuEngine raised Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Loop Capital set a $200.00 target price on Home Depot and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their target price on Home Depot from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Home Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.68.

In related news, Director Stephanie Linnartz purchased 1,000 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $187.57 per share, for a total transaction of $187,570.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark Holifield sold 45,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.84, for a total value of $8,510,375.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,693,072.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

