Harvest Capital Credit (HCAP) versus Consumer Portfolio Services (CPSS) Head-To-Head Contrast

Harvest Capital Credit (NASDAQ: HCAP) and Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Harvest Capital Credit and Consumer Portfolio Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Harvest Capital Credit 7.70% 9.62% 6.17% Consumer Portfolio Services 0.56% 9.21% 0.72%

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Harvest Capital Credit and Consumer Portfolio Services, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Harvest Capital Credit 0 2 0 0 2.00 Consumer Portfolio Services 0 0 2 0 3.00

Harvest Capital Credit currently has a consensus price target of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 8.50%. Consumer Portfolio Services has a consensus price target of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 53.45%. Given Consumer Portfolio Services’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Consumer Portfolio Services is more favorable than Harvest Capital Credit.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Harvest Capital Credit and Consumer Portfolio Services’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Harvest Capital Credit $18.70 million 3.78 $1.63 million $1.28 8.64 Consumer Portfolio Services $434.38 million 0.19 $3.76 million $0.80 4.89

Consumer Portfolio Services has higher revenue and earnings than Harvest Capital Credit. Consumer Portfolio Services is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Harvest Capital Credit, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Harvest Capital Credit pays an annual dividend of $1.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.3%. Consumer Portfolio Services does not pay a dividend. Harvest Capital Credit pays out 89.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

8.7% of Harvest Capital Credit shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.7% of Consumer Portfolio Services shares are held by institutional investors. 9.3% of Harvest Capital Credit shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 46.2% of Consumer Portfolio Services shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Harvest Capital Credit has a beta of 0.74, meaning that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Consumer Portfolio Services has a beta of 1.65, meaning that its stock price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Consumer Portfolio Services beats Harvest Capital Credit on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Harvest Capital Credit

Harvest Capital Credit Corporation is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company operates as a business development company and provides customized financing solutions for small to mid-sized companies. Its investment objective is to generate both current income and capital appreciation by making direct investments in the form of subordinated debt, senior debt, and to a lesser extent, minority equity investments in privately-held the United States small to mid-sized companies. Its investment portfolio includes over 56.8% of senior secured term loans, 40.8% of junior secured term loans, 1.3% of equity investments and 1.1% of collateralized loan obligation (CLO) equity at fair value. It may also invest in other investments, such as loans to larger, publicly-traded companies, high-yield bonds and distressed debt securities. It may also invest in debt and equity securities issued by CLO funds. HCAP Advisors LLC is its investment adviser.

About Consumer Portfolio Services

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It purchases and services retail automobile contracts originated by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans. The company, through its automobile contract purchases, offers indirect financing to the customers of dealers with limited credit histories, low incomes, or past credit problems. It serves as an alternative source of financing for dealers, facilitating sales to customers who might not be able to obtain financing from commercial banks, credit unions, and the captive finance companies. The company also acquires installment purchase contracts in four merger and acquisition transactions; and offers financing directly to sub-prime consumers to facilitate their purchase of a new or used automobile, light truck, or passenger van. Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. services its automobile contracts through its branches in California, Nevada, Virginia, Florida, and Illinois. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

