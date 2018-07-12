Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 1,310 Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,310 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PXD. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $256,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 22,369 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $3,867,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,319 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. 87.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PXD has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $245.00 price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. MED lifted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $220.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $229.00 price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Finally, TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, July 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Pioneer Natural Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.34.

In related news, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.13, for a total transaction of $38,226.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,061 shares in the company, valued at $1,540,698.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, VP Stephanie D. Stewart sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.52, for a total transaction of $183,168.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,206 shares in the company, valued at $2,280,645.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 73,265 shares of company stock worth $14,990,928. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources opened at $182.59 on Thursday, according to Marketbeat.com. The firm has a market cap of $32.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.19, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.92. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $125.46 and a 1-year high of $213.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 15.56% and a return on equity of 5.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

