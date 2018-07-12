Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 9,000 Shares of EXACT Sciences Co. (EXAS)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lowered its stake in shares of EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 213,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 9,000 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned 0.17% of EXACT Sciences worth $12,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EXAS. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of EXACT Sciences during the first quarter worth $135,000. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. increased its position in shares of EXACT Sciences by 160.8% during the first quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 3,464 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,136 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in shares of EXACT Sciences by 50.2% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 4,672 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares during the period. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan purchased a new stake in shares of EXACT Sciences during the first quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Probabilities Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EXACT Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $210,000. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EXAS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered EXACT Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of EXACT Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. Leerink Swann set a $67.00 price objective on EXACT Sciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. ValuEngine raised EXACT Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered EXACT Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.33.

In other EXACT Sciences news, Director Michael S. Wyzga sold 7,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total transaction of $381,425.06. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $565,490.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP D Scott Coward sold 2,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.10, for a total value of $126,178.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

EXACT Sciences opened at $62.50 on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 14.86 and a current ratio of 15.30. EXACT Sciences Co. has a 12 month low of $36.10 and a 12 month high of $71.60.

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The medical research company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $90.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.31 million. EXACT Sciences had a negative return on equity of 20.92% and a negative net margin of 38.61%. EXACT Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.32) earnings per share. equities analysts predict that EXACT Sciences Co. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exact Sciences Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on developing products for the early detection and prevention of various cancers in the United States. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer.

