Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 6,000 Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NBIX)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lessened its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 160,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned 0.18% of Neurocrine Biosciences worth $15,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 2.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,908,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,061,000 after acquiring an additional 132,749 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 50.3% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,966,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,049,000 after purchasing an additional 657,712 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 3.7% during the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 834,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,246,000 after purchasing an additional 29,751 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 587.3% during the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 826,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,523,000 after purchasing an additional 706,047 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 762,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,188,000 after purchasing an additional 12,347 shares during the period.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

In other news, Director Corinne H. Nevinny sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.13, for a total value of $415,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,598,115.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 126,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total value of $10,241,684.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 473,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,264,598.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 279,145 shares of company stock valued at $25,398,562. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NBIX opened at $101.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 11.06 and a quick ratio of 11.06. The stock has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.59 and a beta of 0.34. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.07 and a 12 month high of $106.26.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $71.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.17 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 29.67% and a negative net margin of 45.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.90) EPS. sell-side analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. Barclays set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 14th. Oppenheimer set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 14th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.77.

Neurocrine Biosciences Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States. The company's lead products include INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2), which is used for the treatment of movement disorders; elagolix, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist that is in Phase III clinical trial for use in women's health; and opicapone, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial that is used for in adjunct therapy and preparations of levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with Parkinson's disease.

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.