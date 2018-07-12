Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 24,310 Shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (ORA)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB trimmed its position in shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 346,795 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 24,310 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned 0.69% of Ormat Technologies worth $18,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Ormat Technologies by 6.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,849 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Ormat Technologies during the first quarter worth about $1,546,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Ormat Technologies by 103.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,445 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,771 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Ormat Technologies during the first quarter worth about $182,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Ormat Technologies during the first quarter worth about $3,625,000. 71.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Ormat Technologies news, VP Erez Klein sold 4,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total transaction of $224,540.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $224,540. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on ORA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ormat Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 28th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Ormat Technologies in a research note on Friday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded Ormat Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $68.00 target price (down previously from $70.00) on shares of Ormat Technologies in a research note on Friday, March 16th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Ormat Technologies in a research note on Friday, March 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Ormat Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.17.

Shares of Ormat Technologies opened at $51.44 on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.20 and a 1-year high of $70.68. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.34.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 7th. The energy company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.09). Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 24.00% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The company had revenue of $184.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. Ormat Technologies’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ormat Technologies

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business worldwide. The company operates through Electricity and Product segments. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity. This segment also offers energy storage, demand response, and energy management related services.

