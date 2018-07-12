Handelsbanken Fonder AB Raises Holdings in Rockwell Automation (ROK)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 117,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 18,626 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned approximately 0.09% of Rockwell Automation worth $19,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Trust Co boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 26.8% in the first quarter. Trust Co now owns 2,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 13.9% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 21,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,493,000 after buying an additional 2,560 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 45.9% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 5,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $984,000 after buying an additional 1,864 shares in the last quarter. Clinton Group Inc. boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 429.2% in the second quarter. Clinton Group Inc. now owns 22,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,684,000 after buying an additional 17,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 3.8% in the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 59,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,898,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. 73.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ROK opened at $167.25 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $21.46 billion, a PE ratio of 24.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.27. Rockwell Automation has a fifty-two week low of $155.81 and a fifty-two week high of $210.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 42.38% and a net margin of 6.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 10th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.44%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. ValuEngine raised Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 14th. TheStreet raised Rockwell Automation from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Rockwell Automation from $190.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Rockwell Automation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.79.

In related news, SVP Sujeet Chand sold 4,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.46, for a total transaction of $894,054.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,327 shares in the company, valued at $9,000,204.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

