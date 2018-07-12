Hackspace Capital (HAC) Market Cap Hits $2.81 Million

Hackspace Capital (CURRENCY:HAC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 12th. One Hackspace Capital token can currently be bought for $0.0087 or 0.00000141 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia and HitBTC. During the last seven days, Hackspace Capital has traded down 6.5% against the dollar. Hackspace Capital has a total market capitalization of $2.81 million and $1,949.00 worth of Hackspace Capital was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Hackspace Capital alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00007029 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002929 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00015366 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016262 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000520 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.33 or 0.00507534 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.08 or 0.00195743 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00033925 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00001046 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00052204 BTC.

Hackspace Capital Token Profile

Hackspace Capital’s launch date was September 25th, 2017. Hackspace Capital’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 323,468,789 tokens. Hackspace Capital’s official Twitter account is @hackspacecap and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Hackspace Capital is hackspace.capital . The official message board for Hackspace Capital is medium.com/@hackspacecap

Buying and Selling Hackspace Capital

Hackspace Capital can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hackspace Capital directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hackspace Capital should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hackspace Capital using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hackspace Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hackspace Capital and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.