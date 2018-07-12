Gulfport Energy (GPOR) Downgraded to “Buy” at BidaskClub

Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Gulfport Energy from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 20th. Eurobank EFG upgraded Gulfport Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $15.00 price objective on Gulfport Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gulfport Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 24th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Gulfport Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.40.

Get Gulfport Energy alerts:

NASDAQ:GPOR opened at $12.32 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.37. Gulfport Energy has a 52 week low of $8.11 and a 52 week high of $15.08.

Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $325.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.46 million. Gulfport Energy had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 28.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. analysts predict that Gulfport Energy will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Steve Baldwin sold 10,000 shares of Gulfport Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $110,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 40,918 shares in the company, valued at $450,098. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Gulfport Energy by 105.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,139,641 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $14,542,000 after acquiring an additional 586,241 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Gulfport Energy by 91,466.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,928 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 65,856 shares in the last quarter. HBK Investments L P grew its position in Gulfport Energy by 199.6% in the fourth quarter. HBK Investments L P now owns 488,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,233,000 after acquiring an additional 325,442 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Gulfport Energy by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,013,795 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,697,000 after acquiring an additional 147,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Gulfport Energy in the first quarter worth about $376,000. Institutional investors own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

About Gulfport Energy

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. Its principal properties are located in the Utica Shale primarily in Eastern Ohio; and the SCOOP Woodford and SCOOP Springer plays in Oklahoma.

Receive News & Ratings for Gulfport Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gulfport Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.