Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 37,633 Shares of AMBEV S A/S (ABEV)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its stake in AMBEV S A/S (NYSE:ABEV) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 416,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,633 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in AMBEV S A/S were worth $3,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABEV. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AMBEV S A/S by 191.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,450,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,706,000 after purchasing an additional 6,210,435 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMBEV S A/S in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,715,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AMBEV S A/S by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,564,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,670,000 after purchasing an additional 4,382,990 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AMBEV S A/S in the first quarter valued at approximately $16,966,000. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of AMBEV S A/S by 19.9% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 12,306,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038,484 shares during the last quarter. 6.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ABEV shares. TheStreet cut AMBEV S A/S from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised AMBEV S A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. ValuEngine raised AMBEV S A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 16th. UBS Group cut AMBEV S A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut AMBEV S A/S from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AMBEV S A/S has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.38.

ABEV stock opened at $4.61 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $75.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.58. AMBEV S A/S has a 52-week low of $4.58 and a 52-week high of $7.43.

AMBEV S A/S (NYSE:ABEV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. AMBEV S A/S had a return on equity of 24.66% and a net margin of 16.15%. equities research analysts anticipate that AMBEV S A/S will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.0441 per share. This is a boost from AMBEV S A/S’s previous special dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 18th. AMBEV S A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.22%.

AMBEV S A/S Profile

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks (CSD), other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food in the Americas. It operates through Latin America North, Latin America South, and Canada segments. The company offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctic, Brahva, Brahva Gold, Extra, Budweiser, Bud Light, Stella Artois, Corona, Modelo Especial, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Presidente, Brahma Light, President Light, Bohemia, The One, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Báltica, Ouro Fino, Pilsen, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, Kokanee, Banks, and Deputy brands.

