Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 14,686 Shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (GDXJ)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its stake in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) by 13.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,756 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,686 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned approximately 0.07% of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF worth $2,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 2,797 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 157.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 2,979 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 24,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 4,676 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 4,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $210,000.

Shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF opened at $32.56 on Thursday, according to Marketbeat.com. VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.84 and a fifty-two week high of $37.76.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

