Grupo Financiero Galicia (GGAL) Receiving Favorable News Coverage, Report Finds

Media headlines about Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) have been trending positive on Thursday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm rates the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Grupo Financiero Galicia earned a news sentiment score of 0.28 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the bank an impact score of 45.4465485836032 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia opened at $36.64 on Thursday, according to Marketbeat.com. Grupo Financiero Galicia has a 52-week low of $31.20 and a 52-week high of $73.45.

GGAL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. BidaskClub lowered Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.00.

Grupo Financiero Galicia Company Profile

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services in Argentina. The company operates through Banking, Regional Credit Cards, Insurance, and Other Grupo Galicia Businesses segments. It offers corporate banking services to companies; credit and debit cards, loans, and financing advice to various agricultural-sector clients; foreign trade transaction services; and e-banking services.

