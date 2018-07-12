Great Plains Energy (GXP) Holdings Lifted by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Great Plains Energy (NYSE:GXP) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,957 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Great Plains Energy were worth $1,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Great Plains Energy by 6.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,923,562 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $728,740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426,191 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in shares of Great Plains Energy by 2.5% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 5,480,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $174,219,000 after acquiring an additional 135,880 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Great Plains Energy by 6.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,789,118 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $120,456,000 after acquiring an additional 245,732 shares in the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Great Plains Energy by 9.1% during the first quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 3,466,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $110,191,000 after acquiring an additional 290,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Great Plains Energy by 45.5% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,092,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $98,311,000 after acquiring an additional 967,349 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Great Plains Energy opened at $31.99 on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The company has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 0.35. Great Plains Energy has a 52 week low of $28.46 and a 52 week high of $34.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Great Plains Energy (NYSE:GXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $583.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.44 million. Great Plains Energy had a negative net margin of 2.26% and a positive return on equity of 5.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 30th were paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 29th. Great Plains Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.22%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GXP. TheStreet raised shares of Great Plains Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Great Plains Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Great Plains Energy from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Great Plains Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Great Plains Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Great Plains Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

Great Plains Energy Company Profile

Great Plains Energy Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It also provides regulated steam services in St. Joseph, Missouri. The company generates electricity using coal, nuclear, natural gas, oil, wind, solar, landfill gas, and hydroelectric resources.

