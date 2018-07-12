Gran Tierra Energy Inc (GTE) Short Interest Down 11.7% in June

Gran Tierra Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,999,134 shares, a decrease of 11.7% from the June 15th total of 5,661,510 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,788,631 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

GTE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gran Tierra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gran Tierra Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 666.8% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 179,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 156,136 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 163.1% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 230,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 142,574 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 465.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,472,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,481,000 after acquiring an additional 3,681,527 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 1,853,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,170,000 after acquiring an additional 114,729 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,308,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,810,000 after acquiring an additional 811,523 shares during the period.

GTE stock opened at $3.52 on Thursday. Gran Tierra Energy has a one year low of $1.93 and a one year high of $3.61.

Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04). Gran Tierra Energy had a return on equity of 1.28% and a net margin of 3.02%. The firm had revenue of $138.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.40 million.

About Gran Tierra Energy

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia. As of December 31, 2017, the company had total proved undeveloped reserves of 19.6 million barrels of oil equivalent. Gran Tierra Energy Inc was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

