Goldman Sachs BDC (GSBD) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage currently has $24.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. is a specialty finance company. The Company invests primarily in telecommunication services, electronic equipment, instruments and components and real estate management and development industries. Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. is based in NEW YORK, United States. “

GSBD has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine lowered Goldman Sachs BDC from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. National Alliance Securities raised Goldman Sachs BDC from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 7th. TheStreet raised Goldman Sachs BDC from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. Raymond James reaffirmed a strong-buy rating on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Goldman Sachs BDC to $24.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.00.

Shares of Goldman Sachs BDC opened at $21.70 on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Goldman Sachs BDC has a 12-month low of $18.78 and a 12-month high of $23.20. The company has a market capitalization of $871.00 million, a P/E ratio of 10.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. The business had revenue of $35.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.19 million. Goldman Sachs BDC had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 38.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Goldman Sachs BDC will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 28th. Goldman Sachs BDC’s payout ratio is currently 86.96%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. now owns 46,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 2,925 shares in the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 117,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,254,000 after acquiring an additional 3,085 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 5,981 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 6,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the 4th quarter worth $225,000. 35.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

