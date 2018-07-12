Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Invests $9.55 Million in Travelers Companies Inc (TRV) Stock

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 78,044 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,548,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TRV. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,134,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. increased its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 100.8% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. now owns 140,858 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,105,000 after purchasing an additional 70,696 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 17,787 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Finally, Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 44,506 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,037,000 after purchasing an additional 2,706 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Vice Chairman Jay S. Benet sold 6,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total transaction of $904,728.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,154 shares in the company, valued at $12,164,328. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman Jay S. Benet sold 6,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.01, for a total transaction of $852,388.57. Following the sale, the insider now owns 91,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,112,841.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TRV opened at $125.05 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $33.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.26. Travelers Companies Inc has a 1-year low of $113.76 and a 1-year high of $150.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 7.21%. sell-side analysts anticipate that Travelers Companies Inc will post 10.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. This is a boost from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 7th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.31%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TRV shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $159.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 18th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Travelers Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.21.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

