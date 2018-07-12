Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Has $7.33 Million Stake in Core Laboratories (CLB)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its stake in shares of Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,088 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL owned about 0.13% of Core Laboratories worth $7,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Core Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at $139,000. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 56.6% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 1,779 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Core Laboratories during the first quarter valued at $241,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 28.7% during the first quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,472 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Core Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at $298,000.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CLB shares. Cowen set a $98.00 price target on Core Laboratories and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Core Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $107.94 price objective on the stock. ABN Amro cut Core Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Core Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Core Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Core Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.09.

Core Laboratories opened at $116.37 on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.11. Core Laboratories has a one year low of $86.55 and a one year high of $130.34. The firm has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.19 and a beta of 1.46.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.57. The company had revenue of $170.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.03 million. Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 62.69% and a net margin of 13.24%. Core Laboratories’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Core Laboratories will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description, and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment comprises the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

