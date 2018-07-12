Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (GBT) Insider Sells $145,606.05 in Stock

Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GBT) insider Lesley Ann Calhoun sold 3,295 shares of Global Blood Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.19, for a total transaction of $145,606.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,335.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Lesley Ann Calhoun also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, July 6th, Lesley Ann Calhoun sold 1,000 shares of Global Blood Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.01, for a total transaction of $44,010.00.
NASDAQ GBT opened at $40.35 on Thursday. Global Blood Therapeutics Inc has a 52 week low of $24.02 and a 52 week high of $68.05.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 76,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,700,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 4,463.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 479,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,882,000 after acquiring an additional 469,323 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 288,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,343,000 after acquiring an additional 14,004 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Global Blood Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,902,000. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 4,889,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,384,000 after acquiring an additional 625,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.54% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GBT. Nomura lifted their price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $91.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 28th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $73.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $69.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Global Blood Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.64.
About Global Blood Therapeutics
Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat grievous blood-based disorders. Its lead product candidate is voxelotor, an oral once-daily therapy that modulates hemoglobin's affinity for oxygen, which is in Phase III clinical trials in adult and adolescent patients with sickle cell disease (SCD).
