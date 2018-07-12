Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (GBT) Insider Sells $145,606.05 in Stock

Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GBT) insider Lesley Ann Calhoun sold 3,295 shares of Global Blood Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.19, for a total transaction of $145,606.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,335.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Lesley Ann Calhoun also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 6th, Lesley Ann Calhoun sold 1,000 shares of Global Blood Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.01, for a total transaction of $44,010.00.

NASDAQ GBT opened at $40.35 on Thursday. Global Blood Therapeutics Inc has a 52 week low of $24.02 and a 52 week high of $68.05.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.04. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.60) EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Global Blood Therapeutics Inc will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 76,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,700,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 4,463.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 479,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,882,000 after acquiring an additional 469,323 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 288,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,343,000 after acquiring an additional 14,004 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Global Blood Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,902,000. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 4,889,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,384,000 after acquiring an additional 625,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GBT. Nomura lifted their price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $91.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 28th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $73.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $69.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Global Blood Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.64.

About Global Blood Therapeutics

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat grievous blood-based disorders. Its lead product candidate is voxelotor, an oral once-daily therapy that modulates hemoglobin's affinity for oxygen, which is in Phase III clinical trials in adult and adolescent patients with sickle cell disease (SCD).

