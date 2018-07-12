Genesee & Wyoming Inc (GWR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.92 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Genesee & Wyoming Inc (NYSE:GWR) will announce earnings of $0.92 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Genesee & Wyoming’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.96 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.87. Genesee & Wyoming reported earnings per share of $0.80 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genesee & Wyoming will report full-year earnings of $3.84 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.78 to $3.88. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.40 to $4.85. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Genesee & Wyoming.

Genesee & Wyoming (NYSE:GWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The transportation company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.03). Genesee & Wyoming had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 26.41%. The business had revenue of $547.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $572.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GWR shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Genesee & Wyoming in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Genesee & Wyoming in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Genesee & Wyoming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Genesee & Wyoming to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Genesee & Wyoming from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.00.

In other news, insider Christopher F. Liucci sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.11, for a total transaction of $79,110.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,597,151.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 3,300 shares of company stock worth $261,080 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.41% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its holdings in Genesee & Wyoming by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 921,491 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $65,233,000 after buying an additional 3,557 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Genesee & Wyoming by 356.9% during the 4th quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 680,590 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,583,000 after buying an additional 531,625 shares during the period. AMP Capital Investors Ltd raised its holdings in Genesee & Wyoming by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 63,220 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,977,000 after buying an additional 11,512 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Genesee & Wyoming by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 517,769 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,763,000 after buying an additional 7,765 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Genesee & Wyoming during the 4th quarter valued at $3,072,000. Institutional investors own 95.73% of the company’s stock.

Genesee & Wyoming opened at $82.59 on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. Genesee & Wyoming has a 1-year low of $64.31 and a 1-year high of $85.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.71.

Genesee & Wyoming Company Profile

Genesee & Wyoming Inc owns and leases freight railroads. It operates through three segments: North American Operations, Australian Operations, and U.K./European Operations. The company transports various commodities, including agricultural products, autos and auto parts, chemicals and plastics, coal and coke, food and kindred products, lumber and forest products, metallic ores, metals, minerals and stone, petroleum products, pulp and paper, waste, and other commodities.

