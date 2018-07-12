Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Takes Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 508,737 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,043,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC owned 0.06% of United Parcel Service at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of UPS. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,464,644 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $781,240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547,617 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,188,137 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $438,331,000 after purchasing an additional 652,699 shares during the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 2,939,401 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $350,230,000 after purchasing an additional 230,463 shares during the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 2,683,172 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $280,821,000 after purchasing an additional 110,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,157,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $225,809,000 after purchasing an additional 304,844 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.45% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service opened at $107.33 on Thursday, according to MarketBeat. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.45 and a 12-month high of $135.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.84, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.05.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 417.48%. The business had revenue of $17.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. United Parcel Service’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on UPS. ValuEngine lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $126.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Monday, April 9th. Bank of America upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.33.

In related news, SVP Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $170,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

