Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 12,962 Shares of DowDuPont Inc (DWDP)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lowered its holdings in shares of DowDuPont Inc (NYSE:DWDP) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,377,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,962 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC owned about 0.06% of DowDuPont worth $90,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in DowDuPont by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,458,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,878,000 after acquiring an additional 2,344,766 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in DowDuPont by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,638,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621,876 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in DowDuPont by 110.8% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,281,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198,892 shares during the period. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. bought a new position in DowDuPont in the 1st quarter worth $59,025,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in DowDuPont by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,347,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,143,000 after acquiring an additional 888,106 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.32% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on DWDP. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of DowDuPont from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. MED reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of DowDuPont in a report on Thursday, May 17th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of DowDuPont from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of DowDuPont in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of DowDuPont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.13.

In other news, General Counsel Charles J. Kalil sold 129,848 shares of DowDuPont stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.42, for a total transaction of $8,884,200.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Charles J. Kalil sold 19,841 shares of DowDuPont stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.40, for a total transaction of $1,357,124.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 518,095 shares of company stock worth $35,702,234. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of DowDuPont opened at $66.30 on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. DowDuPont Inc has a twelve month low of $61.27 and a twelve month high of $77.08. The stock has a market cap of $157.93 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.28.

DowDuPont (NYSE:DWDP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.04. DowDuPont had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 8.01%. The business had revenue of $21.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.31 billion. DowDuPont’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.6% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that DowDuPont Inc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. DowDuPont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.71%.

DowDuPont Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in agriculture, materials science, and specialty products businesses worldwide. The company's Agriculture segment develops and sells hybrid corn seed and soybean seed varieties; canola, cotton, sunflower, sorghum, wheat, and rice seeds; silage inoculants; and weed control, disease control, and insect control products.

