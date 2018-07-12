Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Invests $30.60 Million in Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) Stock

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 442,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,596,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC owned about 0.07% of Emerson Electric at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clarus Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. G&S Capital LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, Well Done LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $142,000. 69.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EMR shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.00.

In related news, insider Michael H. Train sold 24,166 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.46, for a total transaction of $1,726,902.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 121,626 shares in the company, valued at $8,691,393.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Emerson Electric opened at $69.07 on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $57.47 and a one year high of $74.45. The stock has a market cap of $44.73 billion, a PE ratio of 24.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.18.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 21.69%. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and residential markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers software; measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industry services and solutions; process control systems and solutions; and digital plant solutions.

