Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Has $26.86 Million Holdings in Aon PLC (AON)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC trimmed its position in shares of Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 195,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,565 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC owned 0.08% of AON worth $26,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Impax Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Impax Asset Management LLC now owns 2,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Huber Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Huber Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,472,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 26,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,688,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 6,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $920,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. 85.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Michael Neller sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.93, for a total transaction of $140,930.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AON shares. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of AON from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $144.22 to $149.00 in a report on Thursday, March 15th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on AON from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $143.00 price objective on AON and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded AON from a “c” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.67.

Shares of AON opened at $142.49 on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. Aon PLC has a 52-week low of $130.87 and a 52-week high of $152.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

AON (NYSE:AON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.15. AON had a return on equity of 39.65% and a net margin of 14.28%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Aon PLC will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

Aon plc provides risk management services, insurance and reinsurance brokerage, and human resource consulting and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Risk Solutions and HR Solutions. The Risk Solutions segment offers retail brokerage services, including affinity products, managing general underwriting, placement, captive management services, and data and analytics; risk management solutions for property liability, general liability, professional liability, directors' and officers' liability, transaction liability, cyber liability, workers' compensation, and various healthcare products; and health and benefits consulting services comprising structuring, funding, and administering employee benefit programs.

