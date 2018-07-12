GameStop (GME) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of GameStop (NYSE:GME) in a report published on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for GameStop’s Q2 2019 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $2.20 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $3.02 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $2.03 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.78 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wedbush set a $23.00 price objective on GameStop and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 26th. Loop Capital set a $26.00 price objective on GameStop and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a $15.00 price objective on GameStop and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GameStop from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on GameStop from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.23.

Get GameStop alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GME opened at $14.70 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. GameStop has a 12-month low of $12.20 and a 12-month high of $22.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.39.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 1st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. GameStop had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 0.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that GameStop will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 12th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 11th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.34%. GameStop’s payout ratio is currently 45.51%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GME. Global X Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GameStop during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,636,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GameStop by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,409,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,742,000 after buying an additional 548,437 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GameStop during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,899,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of GameStop during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,959,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of GameStop by 70.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 881,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,816,000 after buying an additional 363,407 shares during the period.

GameStop Company Profile

GameStop Corp. operates as a multichannel video game, consumer electronics, and wireless services retailer. It operates in five segments: United States, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Technology Brands. The company sells new and pre-owned video game hardware; video game software; pre-owned and value video games; video game accessories, including controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, memory cards, and other add-ons; and digital products, such as downloadable content, network points cards, prepaid digital and prepaid subscription cards, and digitally downloadable software.

Receive News & Ratings for GameStop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GameStop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.