Gaia Inc (GAIA) Shares Sold by Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc.

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Gaia Inc (NASDAQ:GAIA) by 32.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,400 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Gaia were worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gaia in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,710,000. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA boosted its stake in shares of Gaia by 94.0% in the first quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 51,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gaia by 82.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 55,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 25,202 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Gaia in the first quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gaia by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 138,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after buying an additional 36,047 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut Gaia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gaia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley boosted their price target on Gaia to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. Dougherty & Co assumed coverage on Gaia in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price target on Gaia from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Gaia presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.20.

Shares of GAIA stock opened at $20.25 on Thursday. Gaia Inc has a 1 year low of $10.50 and a 1 year high of $22.75.

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.14. Gaia had a negative net margin of 72.00% and a negative return on equity of 26.84%. The business had revenue of $9.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.41 million. equities research analysts predict that Gaia Inc will post -1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and online community that caters underserved subscribers worldwide. The company has a digital content library of approximately 8,000 titles available to its subscribers on Internet-connected devices. Its subscribers have access to a library of films, documentaries, interviews, yoga classes, transformation related content, and others for digital streaming.

