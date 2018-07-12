FY2019 EPS Estimates for Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (GT) Cut by Jefferies Financial Group

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ:GT) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Kurian now expects that the company will post earnings of $3.71 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.18. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on GT. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $43.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 22nd. ValuEngine cut Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Longbow Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Goodyear Tire & Rubber presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.10.

GT stock opened at $23.36 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 1.77. Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a 1 year low of $22.73 and a 1 year high of $36.52.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 1.64%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Salem Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 4.7% in the second quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. now owns 148,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,463,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 33.2% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 13,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 3,416 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 14.3% in the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 22,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the first quarter valued at $771,000. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the first quarter valued at $160,000. 88.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

