FY2019 EPS Estimates for Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc (CRZO) Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group

Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ:CRZO) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2019 EPS estimates for shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Lear now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will earn $4.34 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.91. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock.

Get Carrizo Oil & Gas alerts:

CRZO has been the topic of a number of other reports. SunTrust Banks set a $25.00 target price on shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas in a report on Friday, April 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 21st. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas in a report on Thursday, March 15th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.61.

CRZO opened at $28.93 on Wednesday. Carrizo Oil & Gas has a fifty-two week low of $11.10 and a fifty-two week high of $31.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23 and a beta of 2.20.

Carrizo Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:CRZO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.15. Carrizo Oil & Gas had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 48.53%. The firm had revenue of $225.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Miller Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter valued at $160,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter valued at $166,000. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter valued at $226,000. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,505 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 3,039 shares during the period. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas during the 4th quarter valued at $309,000.

In related news, COO John Bradley Fisher sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.43, for a total transaction of $890,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 194,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,957,222.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank A. Wojtek sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.39, for a total transaction of $58,780.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $823,155.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 136,428 shares of company stock worth $3,547,017. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

About Carrizo Oil & Gas

Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and gas from resource plays primarily in the United States. The company holds interests in oil and gas plays, including Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas; and the Delaware Basin in West Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Carrizo Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrizo Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.