FY2019 Earnings Estimate for Sterling Bancorp Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (STL)

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Sterling Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $2.15 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.20.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 16.84%. The company had revenue of $262.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 108.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on STL. ValuEngine cut Sterling Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Sterling Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Citigroup started coverage on Sterling Bancorp in a report on Monday, June 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on Sterling Bancorp from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a report on Thursday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Sterling Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.84.

Shares of STL opened at $23.75 on Thursday. Sterling Bancorp has a one year low of $23.31 and a one year high of $25.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 1.14.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,906,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $539,091,000 after purchasing an additional 390,440 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,860,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,497,000 after purchasing an additional 176,564 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,101,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,383,000 after purchasing an additional 180,185 shares in the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 2,030,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,777,000 after purchasing an additional 41,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,942,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,800,000 after purchasing an additional 4,956 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director James F. Deutsch sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total value of $2,503,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,515. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James F. Deutsch sold 123,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total value of $3,101,979.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 243,165 shares of company stock valued at $6,086,560. Insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

About Sterling Bancorp

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including checking, money market, savings, time, and interest and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and mortgage escrow funds.

