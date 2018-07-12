Fulton Bank N.A. Boosts Stake in YY Inc (YY)

Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in shares of YY Inc (NASDAQ:YY) by 23.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,416 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 841 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in YY were worth $444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of YY. Hikari Tsushin Inc. acquired a new stake in YY in the 4th quarter worth about $106,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in YY in the 1st quarter worth about $168,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in YY in the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in YY in the 4th quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in YY in the 4th quarter worth about $226,000. Institutional investors own 54.37% of the company’s stock.

Get YY alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on YY. ValuEngine upgraded shares of YY from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of YY from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $131.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 15th. BidaskClub cut shares of YY from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of YY in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of YY from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.07.

Shares of YY opened at $96.93 on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The company has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.50. YY Inc has a 1 year low of $57.14 and a 1 year high of $142.97.

YY (NASDAQ:YY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 5th. The information services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $517.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.32 million. YY had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 27.41%. research analysts anticipate that YY Inc will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About YY

YY Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the live streaming business in the People's Republic of China. The company operates YY Live platform, an online music and entertainment live streaming service; and Huya platform, a live streaming platform, including online games, console games, mobile games, entertainments, sports, etc.

Receive News & Ratings for YY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YY and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.