FTI Consulting (FCN) Sets New 1-Year High at $67.57

FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $67.57 and last traded at $66.78, with a volume of 9462 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.18.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FCN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered FTI Consulting from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. ValuEngine raised FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, Sidoti raised FTI Consulting from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.88 and a beta of 0.10.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $497.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.68 million. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 7.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. analysts predict that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other FTI Consulting news, Director Brenda J. Bacon sold 15,966 shares of FTI Consulting stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.94, for a total transaction of $1,004,900.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,403,615.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FCN. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 292,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,556 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,971,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 6,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 272.2% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 153,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,435,000 after acquiring an additional 112,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Element Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting during the 1st quarter valued at about $255,000. 95.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company's Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides turnaround and restructuring, business transformation, interim management, valuation and financial advisory, transaction, dispute advisory, and tax services, as well as mergers and acquisitions (M&A), and M&A integration services.

