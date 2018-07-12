FTI Consulting (FCN) Lifted to “Buy” at Sidoti

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) was upgraded by equities researchers at Sidoti from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered FTI Consulting from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. ValuEngine lowered FTI Consulting from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

NYSE:FCN opened at $67.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.88 and a beta of 0.10. FTI Consulting has a 52-week low of $31.65 and a 52-week high of $67.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $497.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.68 million. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 7.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that FTI Consulting will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Brenda J. Bacon sold 15,966 shares of FTI Consulting stock in a transaction on Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.94, for a total transaction of $1,004,900.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,403,615.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in FTI Consulting by 0.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 292,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,556 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in FTI Consulting during the first quarter worth about $5,971,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its stake in FTI Consulting by 31.2% during the first quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 6,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in FTI Consulting by 272.2% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 153,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,435,000 after purchasing an additional 112,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Element Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in FTI Consulting during the first quarter worth about $255,000. 95.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company's Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides turnaround and restructuring, business transformation, interim management, valuation and financial advisory, transaction, dispute advisory, and tax services, as well as mergers and acquisitions (M&A), and M&A integration services.

