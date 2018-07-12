Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. Grows Holdings in General Electric (GE)

Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 43.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,829 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 16,682 shares during the period. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Santori & Peters Inc. acquired a new position in General Electric during the fourth quarter worth $120,000. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in General Electric during the first quarter worth $139,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in General Electric by 101.2% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 11,272 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 5,669 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in General Electric during the fourth quarter worth $164,000. Finally, Dragon Financial & Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in General Electric during the first quarter worth $175,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.87% of the company’s stock.

General Electric opened at $13.99 on Thursday, according to Marketbeat.com. The stock has a market cap of $121.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.48. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $12.61 and a fifty-two week high of $27.05.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 20th. The conglomerate reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $28.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.26 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 6.16% and a positive return on equity of 11.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. analysts predict that General Electric will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 45.71%.

GE has been the topic of several research reports. Gabelli initiated coverage on shares of General Electric in a report on Monday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.50 price objective on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. Morningstar set a $19.00 target price on shares of General Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research note on Monday, May 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of General Electric from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.44.

In related news, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 3,883,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $58,245,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a digital industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Oil & Gas, Aviation, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, engines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services and digital solutions.

