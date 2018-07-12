FRESENIUS SE &/S (FSNUY) vs. Lombard Medical (EVARF) Head-To-Head Review

FRESENIUS SE &/S (OTCMKTS: FSNUY) and Lombard Medical (OTCMKTS:EVARF) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

Get FRESENIUS SE &/S alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for FRESENIUS SE &/S and Lombard Medical, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FRESENIUS SE &/S 1 0 0 0 1.00 Lombard Medical 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

FRESENIUS SE &/S pays an annual dividend of $0.15 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Lombard Medical does not pay a dividend.

Risk & Volatility

FRESENIUS SE &/S has a beta of 1.22, meaning that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lombard Medical has a beta of 0.87, meaning that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares FRESENIUS SE &/S and Lombard Medical’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FRESENIUS SE &/S $38.28 billion 1.14 $2.05 billion N/A N/A Lombard Medical $12.17 million 0.03 -$31.03 million N/A N/A

FRESENIUS SE &/S has higher revenue and earnings than Lombard Medical.

Profitability

This table compares FRESENIUS SE &/S and Lombard Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FRESENIUS SE &/S 5.37% 8.76% 3.52% Lombard Medical N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of FRESENIUS SE &/S shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

FRESENIUS SE &/S beats Lombard Medical on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FRESENIUS SE &/S

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure. This segment offers dialyzers, hemodialysis machines, and related disposable products, as well as dialysis- related services. The Fresenius Kabi segment specializes in the therapy and care of chronically and critically ill patients. This segment offers IV drugs, including intravenously administered generic anesthetics, analgesics, anti-infectives, and drugs for the treatment of oncological and other critical diseases; parenteral and enteral nutrition products; infusion solutions and blood volume substitutes for infusion therapy; infusion and nutrition pumps, as well as consumables; and products used in the collection and processing of blood components, as well as in transfusion medicine. The Fresenius Helios segment operates 111 hospitals with approximately 35,000 beds, such as 88 acute care hospitals and 23 post-acute care clinics; 4 post-acute care centers; 17 prevention centers; and 12 nursing homes. The Fresenius Vamed segment manages projects and provides services for hospitals and other health care facilities. This segment offers project development, planning, and turnkey construction services, as well as maintenance, technical management, and operational management services. The company was formerly known as Fresenius SE and changed its name to Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in January 2011. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Bad Homburg vor der Höhe, Germany.

About Lombard Medical

Lombard Medical, Inc., a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets endovascular stent-grafts for the repair of aortic aneurysms in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, and internationally. The company's principal product is Aorfix, which is an endovascular stent-graft for the treatment of abdominal aortic aneurysms (AAAs) with angulation at the neck of the aneurysm of up to 90 degrees. Its products also include Altura endovascular stent graft system for the treatment of standard AAA anatomies; Aorflex delivery system for accurate placement of Aorfix in the abdominal aorta; and IntelliFlex LP delivery system that enhances the precision and control of Aorfix deployment and placement. Lombard Medical, Inc. sells its products directly through its direct sales force and distributors to state-or-government-owned hospitals. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Didcot, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for FRESENIUS SE &/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FRESENIUS SE &/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.