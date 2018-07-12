Fortis (FTS) versus Great Plains Energy (GXP) Head to Head Survey

Fortis (NYSE: FTS) and Great Plains Energy (NYSE:GXP) are both utilities companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Fortis and Great Plains Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fortis 0 2 3 0 2.60 Great Plains Energy 0 2 5 0 2.71

Fortis presently has a consensus price target of $51.00, indicating a potential upside of 59.77%. Great Plains Energy has a consensus price target of $31.40, indicating a potential downside of 1.84%. Given Fortis’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Fortis is more favorable than Great Plains Energy.

Dividends

Fortis pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Great Plains Energy pays an annual dividend of $1.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Fortis pays out 67.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Great Plains Energy pays out 63.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Great Plains Energy has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Fortis and Great Plains Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fortis 12.06% 6.92% 2.23% Great Plains Energy -2.26% 5.52% 2.02%

Volatility & Risk

Fortis has a beta of -0.24, meaning that its share price is 124% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Great Plains Energy has a beta of 0.35, meaning that its share price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

50.5% of Fortis shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.9% of Great Plains Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Great Plains Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Fortis and Great Plains Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fortis $6.40 billion 2.12 $792.99 million $1.95 16.37 Great Plains Energy $2.71 billion 2.55 -$106.20 million $1.74 18.39

Fortis has higher revenue and earnings than Great Plains Energy. Fortis is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Great Plains Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Great Plains Energy beats Fortis on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Fortis Company Profile

Fortis Inc. operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 422,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 96,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 2,834 megawatts (MW), including 64 MW of solar capacity. The company also sells wholesale electricity to other entities in the western United States; owns gas-fired and hydroelectric generating capacity totaling 64 MW; and distributes natural gas to approximately 1,008,000 customers in British Columbia, Canada. In addition, it owns and operates the electricity distribution system that serves approximately 556,000 customers in southern and central Alberta; owns four hydroelectric generating facilities with a combined capacity of 225 MW; and provides operation, maintenance, and management services to hydroelectric generating facilities. Further, the company distributes electricity in the island portion of Newfoundland and Labrador serving approximately 266,000 customers with an installed generating capacity of 139 MW; and on Prince Edward Island serving approximately 80,000 customers through generating facilities with a combined capacity of 145 MW. Additionally, it provides integrated electric utility service to approximately 66,000 customers in Ontario; approximately 44,000 customers on Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands; and approximately 15,000 customers on certain islands in Turks and Caicos, as well as holds long-term contracted generation assets in British Columbia and Belize, and the Aitken Creek natural gas storage facility. It also owns and operates transmission and distribution lines; and natural gas pipelines. Fortis Inc. was founded in 1885 and is headquartered in St. John's, Canada.

Great Plains Energy Company Profile

Great Plains Energy Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It also provides regulated steam services in St. Joseph, Missouri. The company generates electricity using coal, nuclear, natural gas, oil, wind, solar, landfill gas, and hydroelectric resources. It has approximately 6,500 megawatts of generating capacity. The company sells electricity to approximately 867,100 customers in western Missouri and eastern Kansas, including approximately 764,200 residences and 100,400 commercial firms, as well as 2,500 industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities. Great Plains Energy Incorporated was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri.

