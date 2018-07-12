FlypMe (FYP) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.53 Million

FlypMe (CURRENCY:FYP) traded down 9.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 12th. FlypMe has a total market capitalization of $1.53 million and $8,206.00 worth of FlypMe was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, FlypMe has traded 16% lower against the U.S. dollar. One FlypMe token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0867 or 0.00001400 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00007029 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002964 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00015445 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016174 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000522 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.77 or 0.00513091 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.14 or 0.00196099 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00033870 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00052676 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00001049 BTC.

FlypMe Profile

FlypMe launched on September 29th, 2017. FlypMe’s total supply is 35,277,363 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,638,681 tokens. The Reddit community for FlypMe is /r/flypme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FlypMe’s official Twitter account is @flyp_me and its Facebook page is accessible here . FlypMe’s official website is flyp.me

Buying and Selling FlypMe

FlypMe can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FlypMe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FlypMe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FlypMe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

