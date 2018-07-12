Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $56.62 Million Stake in Regal Beloit Corp (RBC)

Fisher Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Regal Beloit Corp (NYSE:RBC) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 692,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,318 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.57% of Regal Beloit worth $56,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Regal Beloit during the 4th quarter worth about $100,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Regal Beloit in the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Regal Beloit in the 1st quarter valued at about $280,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regal Beloit in the 4th quarter valued at about $304,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new stake in shares of Regal Beloit in the 4th quarter valued at about $354,000. 93.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regal Beloit opened at $80.80 on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. Regal Beloit Corp has a fifty-two week low of $67.84 and a fifty-two week high of $87.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.59, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.45.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $878.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $869.33 million. Regal Beloit had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 6.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. equities research analysts expect that Regal Beloit Corp will post 5.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 28th. This is an increase from Regal Beloit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Regal Beloit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.00%.

RBC has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Regal Beloit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Regal Beloit in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.73.

Regal Beloit Company Profile

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and power transmission products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial and Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

