Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $51.33 Million Position in Southern Copper Corp (SCCO)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Southern Copper Corp (NYSE:SCCO) by 27,321.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,095,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,091,235 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 0.14% of Southern Copper worth $51,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCCO. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Southern Copper during the 1st quarter worth $185,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Southern Copper by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,371 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank acquired a new position in Southern Copper during the 1st quarter worth $211,000. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in Southern Copper during the 1st quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Southern Copper during the 1st quarter worth $217,000. 7.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Southern Copper alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on SCCO. ValuEngine lowered shares of Southern Copper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. B. Riley lowered shares of Southern Copper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $57.34 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “sell” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Southern Copper in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Southern Copper to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.06.

In other news, EVP Quintanilla Daniel Muniz sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.20, for a total transaction of $81,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Southern Copper opened at $44.52 on Thursday, according to Marketbeat.com. The stock has a market cap of $35.94 billion, a PE ratio of 30.19 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 1.92. Southern Copper Corp has a 52 week low of $36.11 and a 52 week high of $58.09.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Southern Copper had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 13.90%. equities analysts predict that Southern Copper Corp will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

Southern Copper Profile

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Chile, and Ecuador. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southern Copper Corp (NYSE:SCCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.