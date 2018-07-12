Fisher Asset Management LLC Buys 34,193 Shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (QCOM)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 775,737 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,193 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of QUALCOMM worth $43,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 13,353 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 47,706 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,055,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 12,083 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,864 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrust Bank NA lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 5,868 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Donald J. Rosenberg sold 11,670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total transaction of $618,626.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 662 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total value of $33,596.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $412,699. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,255 shares of company stock worth $1,612,477 in the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

QCOM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, March 19th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on QUALCOMM in a report on Friday, March 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Macquarie lowered their price target on QUALCOMM from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 26th. BidaskClub cut QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 22nd. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.91.

Shares of QCOM opened at $57.30 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $86.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.51. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.56 and a 1 year high of $69.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a current ratio of 3.60.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 25th. The wireless technology company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.21 billion. QUALCOMM had a positive return on equity of 16.48% and a negative net margin of 20.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. equities analysts forecast that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the wireless technology company to reacquire up to 12.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 29th. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.61%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

