FirstCoin Price Tops $0.0195 (FRST)

FirstCoin (CURRENCY:FRST) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 12th. One FirstCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0195 or 0.00000314 BTC on exchanges including YoBit and Sistemkoin. FirstCoin has a market cap of $607,673.00 and $3,675.00 worth of FirstCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, FirstCoin has traded 19.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00066107 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00005787 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.65 or 0.00349272 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000032 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000754 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00004307 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001867 BTC.

Gambit (GAM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00070855 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00001023 BTC.

FirstCoin Coin Profile

FirstCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 5th, 2016. FirstCoin’s total supply is 110,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,207,528 coins. FirstCoin’s official website is firstcoinproject.com . FirstCoin’s official Twitter account is @firstcoin_pro and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling FirstCoin

FirstCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FirstCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FirstCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FirstCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

